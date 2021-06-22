FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

X Rocker’s Mammoth gaming chair plummets to new low at $140, more from $73.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off its selection of X Rocker gaming chairs. Options start at $73.50, and we’re tracking some of the best prices we’ve seen in well over a year on these highly-rated command centers. Our top pick today is the Mammoth Pedestal Gaming Chair for $139.99 shipped. Selling for around $200 in the last few months, today’s 30% savings mark a new all-time low price. This ergonomic gaming chair provides more than a comfy place to game from. It has dual integrated Bluetooth speakers and a 4-inch subwoofer for total audio immersion. Resting on a sturdy pedestal, you can swivel a full 360-degrees while enjoying the cushy faux leather with added lumbar support. Perfect for marathon sessions, a movie night in, and more. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of today’s gaming chair deals below.

More Prime Day X Rocker deals:

With all of yesterday and today’s Prime Day savings, there are tons of ways to upgrade your battlestation for less. Right now, you can score any number of LG 4K monitors and more at Adorama’s 30% off gaming flash sale, plus JBL’s Quantum headsets are down a full 50%. As always, you can find all of these deals and more in our best PC gaming deals guide, or find all of our favorite Prime Day deals right here.

X Rocker Mammoth Gaming Chair features:

  • Integrated 2.1 Bluetooth Audio System with headrest mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer provide high quality audio for added immersion in video games
  • Simply connect to your gaming system or Bluetooth enabled device to set up
  • Sturdy pedestal swivel base provides maximum support and mobility during your longest gaming sessions

