Earlier in the year, the LEGO Group showcased the first part of the latest expansion to its Super Mario collection by bringing Luigi into all of the brick-built action. Now, we’re getting a first look at the summer 2021 wave’s flagship creation, which will assemble an over-1,100-piece version of Bower’s Airship in LEGO form. Complete with some existing new foes from the Super Mario universe, you’ll want to head below for all of the details.

Our first look at the new LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship

Courtesy of Amazon Australia, we’re now getting a first look at the latest expansion to the LEGO Super Mario series. Entering as the upcoming 2021 summer wave’s flagship creation, the new LEGO Bowser’s Airship arrives with 1,152 pieces alongside a cast of enemies to fill out the creation. Sporting a folding design, the build can be closed to conceal all of the play features or expand out to measure over 14 inches long when showcasing all of the obstacles for Mario to traverse.

Alongside the actual airship, Bowser has sent two formidable foes for you to conquer as either Mario or Luigi. There’s notably the first time we’ve seen a brick-built Magikoopa enter in the theme, as well as a delightful little Pirate Goomba to complete the package. There’s also a pretty large side build of a canon to launch either of the Nintendo characters into action.

Just as we’ve seen with every other expansion set so far aside from the original Mario Starter Course and upcoming Luigi edition, neither of the electronic characters are included. So those looking to get in on all of the smartphone connectivity will have to pick up one of the starter kits.

As of now, the LEGO Group nor Amazon Australia have indicated officially when we’ll see the upcoming Super Mario Bowser’s Airship launch. However, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume a debut alongside the Luigi Starter kit on August 1. Pricing is slated to enter at $99.99, making it the largest of the upcoming wave of creations for summer 2021 from the theme.

Back when we got a first look at the new electronic Luigi, I already considered the new summer 2021 LEGO Mario lineup to be an impressive expansion of the Nintendo IP. But now that we have a closer look at the wave’s flagship offering, I am even more intrigued by what we’ll see. Super Mario is proving to be quite the fan-favorite amongst LEGO builders, it seems, and the new Bowser’s Airship delivers arguably the coolest set yet from the series.

I am absolutely loving the look of the build, and all of the added play features are certainly a nice touch too. I still have only picked up the LEGO Mario Starter Course and a few of the smaller expansion sets. But once this releases, I’ll be sure to grab the upcoming kit alongside the Luigi starter set because of just how well LEGO is executing things here.

