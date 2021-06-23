PC games up to 77% off: No Man’s Sky $14, Cyberpunk 2077 $25, Outer Worlds $17, more

CDKeys is offering is offering No Man’s Sky on Steam for $13.99. For comparison, it goes for $60 normally and today’s deal beats our last mention by $17 to mark one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. No Man’s Sky is a unique space exploration game where nobody’s journey will be exactly the same. Through procedural generation, each planet is different from the others in a multitude of ways. We’ve covered the game extensively, including its many FREE expansions, ranging from Expeditions, the companions update, and more. Head below for other great games on sale.

More PC game deals:

Prefer console games? We have a roundup of the best discounts today right here, including Crash Bandicoot 4 at $36, Knockout City from $15, and much more. Plus, if you’re in need of a new gaming computer, Dell’s latest discounts are still live from $730. We’ve got a GTX 1660 Ti desktop on sale as well as an RTX 3060 laptop to choose from, depending on it you need something portable or desk-based.

More on No Man’s Sky:

In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.

