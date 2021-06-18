Dell’s G5 desktop with 6-core i5 + GTX 1660 Ti GPU falls to $720 shipped (Save $420)

Dell is offering its G5 Gaming Desktop with 2.9GHz i5/16GB/512GB for $729.99 shipped with the code DTG5AFF6 at checkout. With a list price of $1,150, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked for a desktop of these specs. Speaking of specs, you’ll find a 10th Generation 6-core i5 processor installed here alongside 16GB of DDR4, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. This all combines to deliver ample power for gaming at 1080p 120FPS+ and even 1440p 60FPS+. The best part is this desktop is fully upgradable down the road, where you can swap out the processor for something newer or better, as well as the graphics card for a more powerful one. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it doesn’t run Windows, and you won’t be able to game on it, Chromebooks are fantastic for taking notes in school, watching YouTube, and catching up on email. They especially excel at productivity tasks thanks to having ultra-long battery life. Lenovo’s S330 can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It’ll cost just $280 at Amazon, which is quite a bit lower than what you’d spend on the Dell desktop above.

Do you need more power than the GTX 1660 Ti offered in the G5? Well, right now, MSI has a slew of computers on sale, including a desktop with an i7 + RTX 2070 Super graphics card. That’s quite a bit of power, and easily will handle 1440p 120FPS+ gaming. You can pick it up for $1,340 right now, which is a $310 discount from its normal going rate.

More on the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop:

Dell G5 Desktop: Dominate the battlefield with this Dell G5 desktop computer. The Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM deliver solid power for running modern titles smoothly, while the 512GB SSD offers ample storage for games and high performance. This Dell G5 desktop computer has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for high-quality visuals and total immersion in your favorite RPG or FPS titles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!