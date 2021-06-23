Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $36, Knockout City from $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in digital form for $35.99 via PSN. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much as $50 at Amazon when in stock, this is up to 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. The best price we can find on Xbox right now is $45 via Amazon. The digital version comes with the Totally Tubular skins for Crash and Coco as well as Marsupus Erectus and Serious Upgrade skins. The latest adventure in the series sees Neo Cortex and N. Tropy back at it again in an “all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse” as Crash and Coco attempt to reunite “the four Quantum Masks and bend the rules of reality.” But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Knockout City, Super Mario Odyssey, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Persona 5 Royal, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

