Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $36, Knockout City from $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in digital form for $35.99 via PSN. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much as $50 at Amazon when in stock, this is up to 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. The best price we can find on Xbox right now is $45 via Amazon. The digital version comes with the Totally Tubular skins for Crash and Coco as well as Marsupus Erectus and Serious Upgrade skins. The latest adventure in the series sees Neo Cortex and N. Tropy back at it again in an “all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse” as Crash and Coco attempt to reunite “the four Quantum Masks and bend the rules of reality.” But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Knockout City, Super Mario Odyssey, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Persona 5 Royal, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
- 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $28.50
- 9to5Toys Best of E3 2021: Zelda, Elden Ring, Guardians, more
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
Today’s best game deals:
- Knockout City Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive PSN $3 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PSN Deals Sale up to 70% off
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance $34 (Reg. $40)
- Classic Sonic Xbox games from $2.50
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $53 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gears Tactics $20 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22
Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month
Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon
Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!