Targus, Samsonite, Moleskine, and Lenovo MacBook bags from $10 (Up to 60% off)

-
Amazon is offering the Targus Urban Essential Backpack for $32.28 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This slim and stylish bag from Targus is spacious enough to haul any modern MacBook alongside similarly-sized Chromebooks, PCs, and more. It pairs clean lines with a minimalistic interior, taking care of the necessities without tacking on any unnecessary weight. Along the back you’ll find contoured shoulder straps and a padded back to boost everyday comfort when hauling gear to your next destination. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale and priced as low as $10.

More backpacks on sale:

There are many other deals that will pair nicely with a new backpack. For starters, this budget-focused laptop stand is $11, and we’ve got a batch of multi-tools from $9.50 alongside a pair of refurbished Bose Frames Alto audio sunglasses for $84. And once you’ve arrived back home, why not take it easy on one of these discounted sofas priced as low as $193?

Targus Urban Essential Backpack features:

  • Padded laptop pocket
  • Padded shoulder straps and back panel
  • Spacious main compartment
  • Two mesh water bottle pockets
  • Side stash pocket

