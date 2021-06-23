Targus, Samsonite, Moleskine, and Lenovo MacBook bags from $10 (Up to 60% off)

Amazon is offering the Targus Urban Essential Backpack for $32.28 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This slim and stylish bag from Targus is spacious enough to haul any modern MacBook alongside similarly-sized Chromebooks, PCs, and more. It pairs clean lines with a minimalistic interior, taking care of the necessities without tacking on any unnecessary weight. Along the back you’ll find contoured shoulder straps and a padded back to boost everyday comfort when hauling gear to your next destination. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale and priced as low as $10.

More backpacks on sale:

Targus Urban Essential Backpack features:

Padded laptop pocket

Padded shoulder straps and back panel

Spacious main compartment

Two mesh water bottle pockets

Side stash pocket

