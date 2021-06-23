FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sofas and loveseats from $193: Zinus, Modway, and many others up to 34% off

Home Goods
34% off From $193

Amazon is offering the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Loveseat for $193.10 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $31. If you have a space at home or the office that could use refreshed seating or a bit more of it, this affordable loveseat is here to save the day. It sports plush seat cushions along with what many would consider to be a timeless design that’s bound to blend well in just about any space. No tools are required for assembly and once pieced together it will span 57.9 by 32.7 by 32 inches. Rated 4+ stars from 63% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more discounted sofas up to 34% off.

More sofas on sale:

While you’re at it, be sure to peruse this Amazon-branded gaming desk and other furniture that’s up to 40% off. We’ve also spotted SodaStream’s Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker at $88.50 alongside TV deals from $264. And if you’d like to add a bit of subtle illumination throughout your home at night, this 20-pack of dusk-to-dawn LED night lights works out to less than $1 each.

Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Loveseat features:

  • Our button-tufted rolled-arm Grayson loveseat has thick, plush seat cushions for the utmost in comfort and style. It’s perfect for lounging in front of the television or a roaring fire.
  • Chic and minimalist, this love seat’s tufted back and tapered square wooden legs add to its sleek profile. It will be a complementary addition to your home or home office.

