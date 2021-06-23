Uplift your new MacBook Air/Pro with this budget-focused laptop stand at just $11

Licheers (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves 35%, beats our last mention by nearly $1, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you picked up a new MacBook Air or Pro during the Prime Day event, then you might be looking for a way to elevate it for a more ergonomic experience. You’ll find that this laptop stand features six levels of height adjustment so you can dial it in exactly where you need it. With the open-air design here, your laptop will always be able to breathe without overheating since there will be nothing obstructing the bottom intake ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a buck when ditching the Licheers namesake for this alternative laptop stand. It’s available for $9 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which leaves an additional $2 in your pocket over the model above. It sports a similar open-air design and adjustability feature so you can enjoy a customized workspace. Plus, this one is quite compact so you can easily toss it into your laptop bag.

Did you see the new Cooler Master ErgoStand Air? It was released earlier this month and features an aluminum build with a very open design. When not in use, it folds flat for easy storage, making it a must for on-the-go work. Plus, it comes in two different colors to match whatever setup you have.

More on the Licheers Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand:

licheers laptop stand can support up to 66lbs (30kg) weight, fit for almost all laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches, such as Apple MacBook Air Pro, ThinkPad, Surface, Chromebook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer and more. The laptop holder offers 6 levels for height adjustment, elevating your laptop from 2.68in to 4.72in above the tabletop. Helps to protect your eyes and improve the body posture over long hours of working on the notebook.

