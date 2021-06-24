Amazon Basics 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set falls under $12 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set for $11.77 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If you do any sort of woodworking, many would argue that it’s vital to have some clamps around your workshop. Thankfully this set won’t break the bank and will provide you with a total of 20 clamps ranging from 3/4 to 1 inch. PVC-coated handles make each clamp easy to grip and also lessen the chances of scuffing a surface. Each one wields steel springs and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A look at Amazon’s list of best-sellers will quickly convey the value of the deal above. Some third parties have a lower entry price, but don’t offer as many clamps and you’ll tend to miss out on a metal construction. But if you need larger clamps than what’s offered in the deal above and won’t mind a nylon construction, check out this Amazon-made 14-piece set at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll get sizes that range from 3 3/8 to 6 1/2 inches.

Since you’re here, we’ve got several other deal recommendations that may come in handy. For starters, not too long ago we pieced together an extensive list of Amazon Basics screwdriver, bit, and hex key sets from $7.50. Others range from DEWALT markdowns as low as $27 to Makita’s 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set at $50.50, and Home Depot’s July 4th sale.

Amazon Basics 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set features:

20-piece steel spring clamp set makes a useful addition to any tool box

Includes 3/4-inch jaw-open-size steel-spring clamps (x15) and 1-inch jaw-open-size steel-spring clamps (x5)

Made of non-corroding zinc-coated steel for long-lasting strength; durable tempered-steel springs provide quick, smooth opening and firm closing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!