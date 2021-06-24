Land some combos at home with $100 off Arcade1Up’s X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet for $399 shipped. Down from its usual $499 going rate, you’re looking at one of the first major discounts we’ve tracked with today’s offer saving you $100 and marking the second-best price to date. Having just launched last fall, this Arcade1Up cabinet brings some retro gaming action to your setup complete with a pair of arcade controls for going head-to-head with friends. Alongside plenty of eye-catching graphics, this 4-foot tall cabinet packs a matching riser, 17-inch color screen, and the ability to play X-Men vs Street Fighter, X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

In terms of ways to deck out your space with some classic Street Fighter vibes, there’s not much on the market that can match Arcade1Up’s offering. Though if you can settle for some other old school gaming icons, your setup definitely could use a touch up from some of these RoomMates wall decals. We’re currently tracking several styles on sale ranging from Mario to Pokémon and more from $8.50.

Then be sure to go check out the all-new unveils from Arcade1Up that launched earlier this month at E3. Amongst the several new cabinets that dropped, a fan-favorite of Turtles in Time is on the way alongside a new dual Ms. PAC-MAN and Galaga cabinet, and more. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet features:

Bringing you authentic arcade experiences in an home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are must-haves for your family’s game room, game cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces.Shoryukens, optic blasts, yoga flames, adamantium claws, and oh, so much more. This X-Men vs Street Fighter cabinet also includes X-Men: Children of the Atom, and Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, for endless hours of hard-hitting action!

