FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RoomMates wall decals up to 65% off: Mario, The Mandalorian, Disney, Pokemon, more from $8.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsRoomMates
65% off $8.50+

Amazon is now offering up to 65% off RoomMates wall decals for the kids, game room, and much more. One standout, among the many, is the RoomMates Nintendo Super Mario Build a Scene Peel and Stick Wall Decals at $8.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 or more, this is at least 15% off, an Amazon 2021 low, and the best we can find. Perfect for decorating your game room or even for the kids, this made-in-the-USA bundle includes 45 peel and stick wall decals so you can create your own Mario Bros. level/scene right on the wall. Everything is “removable and re-positionable with no sticky residue,” and the decals range in size from 2.25- x 2.25-inches up to 5- x 8-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More RoomMates wall decal deals below. 

More RoomMates wall decal deals:

Speaking of awesome things to stick on your walls, be sure to check out our coverage of LEGO’s 11,000-piece World Map mosaic, its largest creation to date. Then dive into some of our ongoing furniture deals including the Home Depot July 4th patio sale, these sofas and loveseats from $193, a 2021 low on the Amazon Basics gaming desk, and this wicker/rattan patio set, among others

More on the RoomMates Nintendo Super Mario Build a Scene:

  • Made in the USA
  • Comes with 45 wall decals; Decal range size 2.25 inches wide x 2.25 inches high to 5 inches wide x 8 inches high
  • Easy to apply just peel and stick
  • Applies to any smooth surface
  • Decals are removable and repositionable with no sticky residue

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

RoomMates

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DEWALT deals from $27: 247-piece mechanics set, 4-port ...
Mess-free Remington 18-pc. Vacuum Haircut Kit falls to ...
Rocketbook allows you to digitize written notes with ea...
Razer 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees new all-...
Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro fal...
TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camer...
ESR’s silicone AirPods Pro Case Cover with carabi...
Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad...
Show More Comments

Related

Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
40% off

Nintendo plushy deals from $9: Yoshi and Animal Crossing Club Mocchi Mocchi up to 40% off

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Save 45%

Prime Day may be over, but the best LEGO deals have stuck around: Star Wars, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
30% off

Fill out your Nintendo Switch controller and case collection from $11: PowerA, RDS, folios, more

$11+ Learn More
50% off

Cabela’s Star Spangled Sale offers deals from $15: Carhartt, Columbia, Under Armour, more

from $15 Learn More
31% off

DEWALT deals from $27: 247-piece mechanics set, 4-port rapid charger, more up to 31% off

From $27 Learn More