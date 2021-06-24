RoomMates wall decals up to 65% off: Mario, The Mandalorian, Disney, Pokemon, more from $8.50

Amazon is now offering up to 65% off RoomMates wall decals for the kids, game room, and much more. One standout, among the many, is the RoomMates Nintendo Super Mario Build a Scene Peel and Stick Wall Decals at $8.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 or more, this is at least 15% off, an Amazon 2021 low, and the best we can find. Perfect for decorating your game room or even for the kids, this made-in-the-USA bundle includes 45 peel and stick wall decals so you can create your own Mario Bros. level/scene right on the wall. Everything is “removable and re-positionable with no sticky residue,” and the decals range in size from 2.25- x 2.25-inches up to 5- x 8-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More RoomMates wall decal deals below.

Made in the USA

Comes with 45 wall decals; Decal range size 2.25 inches wide x 2.25 inches high to 5 inches wide x 8 inches high

Easy to apply just peel and stick

Applies to any smooth surface

Decals are removable and repositionable with no sticky residue