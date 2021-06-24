Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit-enabled 2K Floodlight Camera returns to low at $179, more from $100

Amazon is offering the Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit 2K Floodlight Camera for $179 shipped in both black and white. Normally $249, today’s discount matches the all-time low we’ve tracked only a few times before, including on Prime Day. You’ll find that this camera doesn’t just boast 2K video recording capabilities, but also features a built-in floodlight to illuminate an area. When using battery power, it shines up to 2,000-lumens into your yard. However, should you plug it in, then it can offer up to 3,000-lumens of brightness. It ties into Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and more for a well-rounded smart home experience, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for other Arlo discounts.

Update 6/24 @ 2:58PM: Amazon is offering Wansview’s 1080p four-camera outdoor security system for $80.09 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code WU95WCFA at checkout. Typically going for $130, today’s deal marks the biggest savings we’ve ever tracked a new all-time low. Each camera is outfitted with a 2MP camera to shoot in constant 1080p quality, with instant motions alerts, two-way audio, and infrared night vision up to 65-feet. They’re IP66 weatherproof to protect your home come rain or snow. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 650 customers.

More Arlo deals:

More on the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera:

Zoom in to see sharp details – See and record video in 2K with HDR for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night

Illuminate your property – 2000 Lumens of brightness or up to 3000 Lumens with the outdoor magnetic charging cable

Smarter alerts, quicker action – Receive notifications for people, vehicles, and packages so you can take quick action such as sound the siren, call a friend or dial emergency services, with the included, Arlo Smart trial

