TP-Link’s in-wall smart plug delivers two Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outlets for $20

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $30 going rate, you’re looking at 33% in savings as today’s offer delivers a return to the all-time low set just once before last year. Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,800 customers. Head below for more.

For renters or anyone who would rather avoid doing an in-wall installation, going with the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug mini at $10 is a great alternative. Not only will you expand the reach of your Alexa or Assistant setup for less cash, but it delivers a more entry-level way to get in on the voice controlled lighting game. The only downside is that you’ll be limited to controlling a single appliance, compared to the pair of outlets offered by the lead deal.

Speaking of smart plugs, the Philips Hue version is currently discounted for one of the first times ever in this certified refurbished sale at Woot today. That’s alongside a collection of other gear for the ecosystem ranging from LED light bulbs to lamps and more starting at $15.

Control devices with voice commands using this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet. The included app lets users turn connected devices on and off using a smartphone and provides easy-to-use scheduling tools. Compatible with popular virtual assistants, this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet lets users control plugged-in devices with voice commands.

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

