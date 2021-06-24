Calico’s Woodford 45-inch Desk just fell to a new low of $65.50, more from $57 (Up to 31% off)

Amazon is offering the Calico Designs Woodford 45-inch Desk for $65.39 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. Want to add a stylish desk to your home office without breaking the bank? If so, this offering could be the one. It spans 42.3 by 22.5 by 34.5 inches and boasts a variety of storage options along the back thanks to an integrated hutch. Along the back you’ll find two cable management holes that are perfect for helping keep clutter to a minimum. A modern style paired with tapered legs make this an attractive alternative to a majority of desk designs. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted desks priced as low as $57.

More desks on sale:

Calico Designs Woodford 45-inch Desk features:

Overall dimensions: 42. 25″ W x 22. 5″ D x 34. 5″ H

Desktop dimensions: 41″ W x 21″ D, top shelf dimensions: 41″ W x 7. 75″ D

Hutch features a center shelf can also be installed on left or right side and two cord management holes

