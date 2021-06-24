Classy coffee tables from $63: Versanora, Christopher Knight, more up to 30% off

Amazon is offering the Versanora Kingston Coffee Table for $131.99 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This coffee table pairs the look of marble with walnut wood to deliver a standout look that’s ready to upgrade the appearance of just about any room. Solid wood legs contribute to a sturdy design that’s ready to hold quite a bit of weight on both its upper and lower surfaces. Measurements span 42 by 20 by 17 inches. Step-by-step assembly instructions are included to make piecing it together a straight-forward process that is said to take around 25 minutes. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted coffee tables priced as low as $63.
More coffee tables on sale:
- Christopher Knight Home Cilla Wood: $63 (Reg. $90)
- Nathan James Piper Round Marble: $106 (Reg. $130)
- Nathan James Felix Modern: $102 (Reg. $130)
- Henn&Hart Coffee Table: $118 (Reg. $145)
- Versanora Marmo: $135 (Reg. $192)
- View all…
In need of some other pieces of furniture? If so, Calico’s Woodford 45-inch Desk is down to $65.50, a fresh batch of sofas and loveseats is live from $193, and you can still cash in on this Amazon Basics gaming desk at $88.50. Oh, and let’s not forget that Home Depot’s latest sale discounts patio furniture, tools, and more
Versanora Kingston Coffee Table features:
- Add functional storage and a modern accent to your living space with the Versanora Kingston Wooden Coffee Table with Storage and Marble-Look Top.
- This table includes an open storage shelf underneath the table top to provide ample space for magazines, books, remotes, table books, and more.
- Constructed from durable materials, this sleek table is stain and scratch resistant with easy-to-clean surfaces that make wiping up every day spills a breeze.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!