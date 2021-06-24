Classy coffee tables from $63: Versanora, Christopher Knight, more up to 30% off

Amazon is offering the Versanora Kingston Coffee Table for $131.99 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This coffee table pairs the look of marble with walnut wood to deliver a standout look that’s ready to upgrade the appearance of just about any room. Solid wood legs contribute to a sturdy design that’s ready to hold quite a bit of weight on both its upper and lower surfaces. Measurements span 42 by 20 by 17 inches. Step-by-step assembly instructions are included to make piecing it together a straight-forward process that is said to take around 25 minutes. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted coffee tables priced as low as $63.

More coffee tables on sale:

In need of some other pieces of furniture? If so, Calico’s Woodford 45-inch Desk is down to $65.50, a fresh batch of sofas and loveseats is live from $193, and you can still cash in on this Amazon Basics gaming desk at $88.50. Oh, and let’s not forget that Home Depot’s latest sale discounts patio furniture, tools, and more

Versanora Kingston Coffee Table features:

Add functional storage and a modern accent to your living space with the Versanora Kingston Wooden Coffee Table with Storage and Marble-Look Top.

This table includes an open storage shelf underneath the table top to provide ample space for magazines, books, remotes, table books, and more.

Constructed from durable materials, this sleek table is stain and scratch resistant with easy-to-clean surfaces that make wiping up every day spills a breeze.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!