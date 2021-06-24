FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These ultrasonic humidifiers are up to 65% off, seeing new lows from $18 (Reg. $50)

Dreamegg (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4.5L Ultrasonic Humidifier for $18 Prime shipped when you apply code 8DPROXP6 at checkout. That code will knock off a solid 65% from the usual fare, marking a new all-time low. Whether you’re in an area impacted by the recent drought or you’re already prepping for the dry season, having a quality humidifier on hand can make a world of difference. This mid-size model can hold over a gallon of water at once, and runs for 30-hours continuously between refills. For light sleepers, the ultrasonic system is “virtually silent”, and offers a cool blue nightlight if needed. Just choose your preferred moisture level, set a timer if you like, and you’re all set. Nearly 1,500 customers have left it a 4.6/5 star rating. See more options below.

Other notable humidifier deals:

Our home goods guide is always seeing new ways to spruce up the ol’ homestead, starting with Govee’s modern metal desk lamp for $19. Though you can find just about anything tucked away in there, from Wyze Robot Vacuums to a new Remington shaver kit, and even furniture like these Amazon Basics office pieces up to $400 off.

Dreamegg Ultrasonic Humdifier features:

This cool mist humidifier for bedroom is large enough for more than 30 hours of work on low mist setting. Holds a full gallon of water. Aside from bringing the humidity, this cool mist humidifier for large room using ultrasonic technology results in virtually silent and produces a fog that is cool to the touch. It also has a nightlight and sleep mode so you can find it in the middle of the night or make it go dark if you prefer a full dark environment. Besides, the smart timer also helps make a humidifying schedule effectively. No extra humidity but enough mist for your health.

