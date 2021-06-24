Govee’s metal desk lamp modernizes your office, has a USB port, more: $19 (Save 47%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 46,000+) via Amazon is offering its Metal Desk Lamp for $19 Prime shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 50% off coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 47% off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of your desk or night stand. Dimming is supported, and can be tweaked between six different settings using a built-in touch panel. It wields a premium design that’s made of metal with an adjustable arm that flexes up to 180 degrees. An integrated 1-amp USB charging port is ideal for topping off AirPods, a smartphone overnight, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego the sleek appearance of the model above in favor of savings with DEEPLITE’s LED Desk Lamp at $14 Prime shipped. This battery-operated alternative is great for when you are running short on outlets. There are three levels of brightness and it provides up to 400 lumens of light. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 9,250 Amazon shoppers.

Since you’re here, you may want pick over our home goods guide. A few notable markdowns from earlier today include a selection of stylish floating shelves from $15, several classy coffee tables as low as $63, and even the Calico Woodford 45-inch Desk at $65.50. Oh, and if you have a dog, why not spoil it with Furbo’s treat-tossing, bark-sensing pet cam at $118?

Govee Metal Desk Lamp features:

Manage your Dimmable LED desk lamp with a built-in touch panel. Easily slide your finger to adjust between 6 brightness levels or select from 3 lighting effects at the touch of a button.

Thanks to a USB charging port, you can charge either smartphone or tablet while sleeping or working without having to search for a socket in the bedroom or office.

The LED desk lamp is packed with uniform brightness that is vibrant, long-lasting, and easy on the eyes. Enjoy flicker-free lighting as you read or fall asleep.

