Mess-free Remington 18-pc. Vacuum Haircut Kit falls to new Amazon low, deals from $24

Amazon is now offering the 18-piece Remington Vacuum Haircut Kit for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $23.74 shipped. Regularly $32.50, this is at 23% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A particularly convenient way for giving yourself or the family a quick haircut (can also be used on beards), a pair of motors power the clippers and the built-in vacuum suction to keep things tidy and simple to clean up. This kit also includes six length altering combs, right and left tapers, a styling comb, barber scissors, a cleaning brush, blade guard, three sectioning clips, a bottle of oil, and a storage pouch to keep it all in. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

To save even more, take a look at the 15-piece Remington Virtually Indestructible Haircut Kit. This one is also ready for haircuts and your beard with solid 4+ star ratings from thousands. There’s no vacuum system here, but it does include multiple length combs, a beard brush you won’t get in the featured deal, and more.

Personal grooming deals don’t stop there though. We are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Philips’ Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Trimmer and Shaver as well as a solid price drop on the brand’s Sonicare 5300 Electric Toothbrush at $60. Just be sure to dive into our fashion deal hub to refresh that summer wardrobe while you’re at it with deals on everything from Eddie Bauer gear to this wide-ranging sale event at Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Shop.

More on the Remington Vacuum Haircut Kit:

16 Piece Kit: The all encompassing kit includes 6 length altering combs, right and left tapers, a styling comb, barber scissors, a cleaning brush, a blade guard, 3 sectioning clips, an oil bottle, and an extra large storage pouch. These accessories join the dependable hair clippers to give you all the tools you need for a great haircut

