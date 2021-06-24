FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mess-free Remington 18-pc. Vacuum Haircut Kit falls to new Amazon low, deals from $24

-
AmazonHome GoodsRemington
Reg. $32 $24+

Amazon is now offering the 18-piece Remington Vacuum Haircut Kit for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $23.74 shipped. Regularly $32.50, this is at 23% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A particularly convenient way for giving yourself or the family a quick haircut (can also be used on beards), a pair of motors power the clippers and the built-in vacuum suction to keep things tidy and simple to clean up. This kit also includes six length altering combs, right and left tapers, a styling comb, barber scissors, a cleaning brush, blade guard, three sectioning clips, a bottle of oil, and a storage pouch to keep it all in. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

To save even more, take a look at the 15-piece Remington Virtually Indestructible Haircut Kit. This one is also ready for haircuts and your beard with solid 4+ star ratings from thousands. There’s no vacuum system here, but it does include multiple length combs, a beard brush you won’t get in the featured deal, and more. 

Personal grooming deals don’t stop there though. We are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Philips’ Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Trimmer and Shaver as well as a solid price drop on the brand’s Sonicare 5300 Electric Toothbrush at $60. Just be sure to dive into our fashion deal hub to refresh that summer wardrobe while you’re at it with deals on everything from Eddie Bauer gear to this wide-ranging sale event at Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Shop

More on the Remington Vacuum Haircut Kit:

16 Piece Kit: The all encompassing kit includes 6 length altering combs, right and left tapers, a styling comb, barber scissors, a cleaning brush, a blade guard, 3 sectioning clips, an oil bottle, and an extra large storage pouch. These accessories join the dependable hair clippers to give you all the tools you need for a great haircut

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Remington

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rocketbook allows you to digitize written notes with ea...
Razer 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees new all-...
Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft p...
Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro fal...
Score Sonic Mania for FREE via Epic Game Store today + ...
TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camer...
9to5Toys Daily: June 24, 2021 – AirPods Max hit all-t...
RoomMates wall decals up to 65% off: Mario, The Mandalo...
Show More Comments

Related

Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $25

Rocketbook allows you to digitize written notes with ease at Amazon low of $17

$17 Learn More
Save $150

Razer 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees new all-time low at $150 off

From $260 Learn More

Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft projects like never before, coming June 27

Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro falls to new low at $930 ($169 off)

$930 Learn More
Reg. $15+

Score Sonic Mania for FREE via Epic Game Store today + more

FREE Learn More
Save 48%

TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera sees rare discount at $42, more up to 48% off

From $25 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 24, 2021 – AirPods Max hit all-time low, MagSafe Charger $20, mo

Listen now