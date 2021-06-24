It is now time to collect today’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one convenient list for you, and there’s a whole lot of them. After seeing new all-time lows hit Apple’s AirPods Max this morning alongside a deep price drop on Apple Watch Series 6, we are now tracking a giant collection of iOS app deals. Highlights range from popular party game Heads Up! going FREE to everything from Bloons TD 6 and Iron Marines as well as titles like Bloodstained:RotN, Ticket to Ride, Pandemic: The Board Game, loads of Kingdom Rush games, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Heads Up!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines – RTS Offline: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bloodstained:RotN: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Passpartout: Starving Artist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scythe: Digital Edition: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Rhymes!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW – daily forecast: $1 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Wonder Parade: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Heads Up!:

It’s the game The New York Times called a “Sensation,” and Cosmopolitan said “will be the best dollar you’ve spent.” Heads Up! is the fun and hilarious game by Ellen DeGeneres that she plays on the Ellen show, and is one of the best games to play with friends! Love playing charades games? Heads Up! is just that, a fun twist on charades! From naming celebrities, to singing, to silly accents – guess the word on the card that’s on your head from your friends’ clues before the timer runs out!

