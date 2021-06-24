Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Final Fantasy XV Royal $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Mafia Definitive Edition on PlayStation and Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40 and more regularly fetching closer to $30, this deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. “Live the life of a prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia.” This one is set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven circa 1930 and has been completely remade from the ground up for modern day consoles. It even has expanded story and gameplay elements as well as an original score to set the tone. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Return of the Obra Dinn, Jurassic World Evolution, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Scarlet Nexus, and much more.

