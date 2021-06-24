Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Final Fantasy XV Royal $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Mafia Definitive Edition on PlayStation and Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40 and more regularly fetching closer to $30, this deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. “Live the life of a prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia.” This one is set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven circa 1930 and has been completely remade from the ground up for modern day consoles. It even has expanded story and gameplay elements as well as an original score to set the tone. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Return of the Obra Dinn, Jurassic World Evolution, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Scarlet Nexus, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
- 9to5Toys Best of E3 2021: Zelda, Elden Ring, Guardians, more
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
Today’s best game deals:
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $10 (Reg. $30)
- Return of the Obra Dinn $15 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $30)
- Jurassic World Evolution $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Scarlet Nexus pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Knockout City Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive PSN $3 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PSN Deals Sale up to 70% off
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance $34 (Reg. $40)
- Classic Sonic Xbox games from $2.50
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $53 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22
Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month
Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon
Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!