FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Final Fantasy XV Royal $10, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $30+ $20

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Mafia Definitive Edition on PlayStation and Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40 and more regularly fetching closer to $30, this deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. “Live the life of a prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia.” This one is set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven circa 1930 and has been completely remade from the ground up for modern day consoles. It even has expanded story and gameplay elements as well as an original score to set the tone. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Return of the Obra Dinn, Jurassic World Evolution, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Scarlet Nexus, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Massive collection of top-tier iOS apps deals: Heads Up...
Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curlin...
Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 Android Smartphon...
Anker’s A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Ea...
Bring Google’s official 10W Qi charger to your Pi...
Get the smile you deserve with Philips’ Sonicare ...
Philips’ Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Trimmer and Shave...
Apple Watch Series 6 sees post-Prime Day discount to ne...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $36, Knockout City from $15, more

$36 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Massive collection of top-tier iOS apps deals: Heads Up, Bloons, Kingdom Rush, much more

FREE+ Learn More
30% off

Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curling irons, hair dyers, more

from $20 Learn More
Shop now

Apple delivers TV show box sets in latest sale: The Good Place, Cowboy Bebop, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
All-time lows

Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 Android Smartphones on sale from $150 (All-time lows)

From $150 Learn More

Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft projects like never before, coming June 27

Learn More
Reg. $80

Anker’s A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds fall to $54.50 shipped (Reg. $80)

$54.50 Learn More