Rally and Roar games from $42.50: Foosball, shootout basketball, beer pong, much more

Amazon is offering the Rally and Roar Foosball Tabletop for $63.50 shipped. That's 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. If you'd like to have yet another fun activity around the house for cold or rainy days, this foosball game is worth a look. A tabletop design allows it to go places a full-size unit cannot. It's made with all ages in mind, making this a great way to bridge the gap with older folks and kids alike. Measurements span 40 by 20 by 9 inches, providing plenty of room to have a good time while also allowing it to rest on top of a table, countertop, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Rally and Roar Foosball Tabletop features:

A miniature version of the classic foosball game, the tabletop soccer version is just as fun and challenging. Popular and easy to play, this interactive game for 2-4 people is great for families and adults to play.

This mini foosball soccer set is compact so you can literally take it to any party, barbeque, bar, tailgate, camping trip, or get-together, prop it on a flat surface, and you are good to go!

This multifunctional foosball tabletop kit might be lightweight and compact, but at 40” x 20” x 9”, this spacious surface allows 2 players plenty of room to play standard foosball.

