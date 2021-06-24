FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Plushy collectibles from $6: Animal Crossing, loads of GUND, Pusheen, more up to 55% off

We are now tracking a series of notable deals on plushies for your collection including some Animal Crossing options and a collection of GUND stuffed animals, among others. One standout here is the Club Mocchi Mocchi Animal Crossing Tom Nook Plush Stuffed Toy for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $13, this is nearly 55% off the gong rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. You’ll also find the other Club Mocchi Mocchi Animal Crossing plushies marked down to $8.99 Prime shipped. The perfect game room throw pillow, or just for your growing Animal Crossing collection, the designed in Japan plushy measures out at 6-inches. Officially licensed, it is described as being “super soft” with a “a unique squishy texture.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more plushy deals. 

GUND plushy sale and more:

Check out this all-time low on 3Doodler’s Build & Play kit as well as the new Tamagotchi Smart watch for kids, then dive into our LEGO hub. Here’s what to expect from the first ever online LEGO CON, the seven all-new Mario creations launching later this summer, and plenty of ongoing price drops on building kits from $11

More on the Club Mocchi Mocchi Tom Nook:

  • Officially licensed Nintendo Animal Crossing product
  • Super soft and huggable plush
  • Junior Mocchi- Mocchi- are approximately 6ʺ
  • Features fan-favorite characters
  • Designed in Japan

