Last month, the LEGO Group announced that it would be holding its very first online showcase to give builders a closer look at upcoming kits alongside interviews with set designers and much more. In what will likely be a similar take to Apple’s own events, LEGO CON looks to highlight some upcoming builds and give a behind-the-scenes look at the latest kits ahead of all of the summer releases. But will the event actually be worth tuning into? Head below for all of our expectations on LEGO CON.

When is LEGO CON

The very first LEGO CON is slated to officially kick off this weekend on Saturday, June 26. Those looking to tune into the virtual event will be able to log onto LEGO’s website in order to check out all of the brick-built action. Everything will go live from the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, starting at 12 p.m. EST when the event goes live.

What to expect from LEGO CON

As for what we’ll actually be able to expect from LEGO CON, that’s a little more up in the air. The LEGO Group isn’t being too specific on how it will fill the 90-minute showcase, although there are some details on what themes will be sharing the spotlight come Saturday. With highlights from Harry Potter, Technic, City, and Nintendo, the real star of the show will certainly be the anticipated unveiling of a new LEGO Star Wars kit.





Which set will be shown off in its full glory is still a bit of a mystery at LEGO CON, though we have two different expectations on which kits it could be. The LEGO Group’s wording gives it a good chance that we’ll only see a single creation, which likely means that the upcoming UCS Republic Gunship will get an official unveiling. This has been in the works for quite some time, and the designers behind the set have routinely been detailing more and more about the build. So it seems like this Saturday would be a perfect time to showcase the model ahead of its supposed launch this fall.

Other rumors are swirling, though, that we can expect to see the new summer The Mandalorian kits come to LEGO CON instead. We first got a look at these back at the beginning of the month when the LEGO Group accidentally published images too early. Even though all of the marketing for the upcoming convention is hyping up the never-before-seen creation, it’s such a LEGO move to pretend like the sets weren’t leaked ahead of time.

So whether or not LEGO delivers an exciting event or one that disappoints will largely depend on which of the two unveils the brand goes with there.







Alongside new set unveils, the event will also be interviewing set designers from the Minecraft theme, as well as Lydia Winters, the CBO of the game’s studio Mojang. So expect to see insight into the process of turning a beloved video game into a physical building kit showcased at LEGO CON.

And continuing with the interviews, the LEGO Group will be chatting with astronaut Mike Massimino with a tie-in to its City theme. I suppose, given that this is more of a family-focused event than something for more invested LEGO fans, that’ll be a fun inclusion for the presentation. Though, I can’t see it actually hinting at a new wave of kits, given we just recently saw an actual LEGO City Space collection not too long ago.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While I think there is going to be quite a lot of fanfare over the LEGO Group’s first product showcase of this capacity, LEGO CON is ultimately going to be a bit of a disappointment for fans who keep up with the latest news and rumors. So if you’re an avid reader of 9to5Toys, odds are there won’t be too much completely unseen releases. That is, unless we actually get to see a first look at the upcoming UCS Republic Gunship, or there are even more all-new creations in-store.

Regardless, we’ll be covering the event come Saturday, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the details.

