As the Prime Day 2021 deals are pouring in on in-house Amazon devices and more, we’re now seeing a collection of LEGO discounts from various retailers, as well. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With everything from the latest 2021 kits to builds from year’s past that are getting close to being retired, you’ll find the best prices to date on a selection of builds. So whether you’re looking to assemble Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, or other licensed builds, or want to expand your collection of Architecture or Speed champions kits, you’ll find LEGO Prime Day deals starting from $11 down below.

Walmart is offering a 6-pack of the LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 21 blind bags for $16.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a W+ membership. Normally fetching $5 each, today’s offer is down from the usual $30 value, saves you 43%, and marks a new all-time low. That also drops the price down to just $3 each. As the latest installment of LEGO’s ongoing series of collectible minifigures, the newest batch includes a various of figures ranging from an Aztec warrior and centaur to island castaway, bee keeper, and more. Each of the six included blind bags will include one of the 16 possible minifigures, which all come paired with accessories and a display stand. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Headlining all of the discounts, Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $749.99 shipped when code STARWARS has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $800, this is a rare chance to score the largest LEGO Star Wars creation to date on sale that’s been out of stock for quite some time otherwise. Not only is it still one of the first price cuts of all time, this is also the only sale we’ve seen since the Black Friday season in 2019.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaques, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for other rare LEGO discounts.

Zavvi is continuing the action by offering some rare discounts on the all-new LEGO buildable helmets. Just apply code LEGO10 to take 10% off these just-released creations. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Also on sale, Zavvi is offering yet another rare discount on a hard to find LEGO set, the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle. Normally fetching $400, you can currently drop this set down to $374.99 after code CASTLE has been applied at checkout. This marks only the second discount to date, beats our previous mention by $5, and is a new all-time low. Assembled out of 6,020 pieces, this massive recreation of the school of wizardry and witchcraft complete with all of the details you’d expect from the series. Alongside four minifigures of the Hogwarts founders, there’s also a collection of microfigures to populate the school grounds. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Notable licensed LEGO Prime Day deals:

Notable in-house LEGO Prime Day deals:

But then be sure to check out the ongoing discount we’re still tracking on two of the latest LEGO Marvel creations. Right now, you can score the Guardians’ Ship alongside the Avengers: Endgame Final Battle set for a total of $215. Not only are you pocketing some extra cash, but these builds aren’t supposed to launch in the United States until August 1. So you’ll be able to lock-in a pre-order discount while bringing home the LEGO Group’s latest early.

And with even more kits due out through the rest of the year, we’re highlighting five upcoming LEGO kits that we’re most looking forward to. Ranging from the latest Star Wars and Marvel kits to new Super Mario expansions from Nintendo, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

