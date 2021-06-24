FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees new all-time low at $150 off

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Save $150 From $260

Amazon is offering the Razer Raptor 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $549.99 shipped. Typically going for the $700 list price, today’s discount knocks out our previous mention by $50, marking a new all-time low. Centered on the 1440p HDR 400 display, this monitor is meant to showcase the beauty as well as function of modern gaming. It brings a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response to the table, alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and a unique variable sync feature which works to eliminate lag by adjusting the refresh rate in-game. And while Razer has recently announced a new 165Hz version, today’s deal offers a ton of the same features and quality, while saving you at least $150. The whole thing is centered on a solid aluminum bezel with built-in cable management, and Razer’s Chrome RGB backlighting. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 400 gamers.

If you don’t mind veering away from Razer’s uncommon hardware features, MSI offers a 27-inch curved 1440p gaming monitor for $260. And get this: it operates on a 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, to outmatch our lead deal’s specs and save you over 50%. Then again, you won’t be walking away with Chroma backlighting or variable synchronization. But you can still enjoy stunning visuals and lightning-fast gameplay, backed by a quality brand in its own right. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, we’re still tracking a plethora of monitor deals leftover from Adorama’s flash sale. So if nothing above was really calling to you, you’re sure to find something suitable for your battlestation starting at $100. Or just hit up our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor features:

A gaming monitor needs to perform with extreme speed and clarity to help you react in a split-second It also needs to be able to display deep vibrant colors and a natural life-like image for a truly immersive gaming experience The Razer Raptor was created as an extension of this philosophy—a no-compromise display that produces breathtaking image quality making it the ultimate esports gaming monitor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro fal...
Score Sonic Mania for FREE via Epic Game Store today + ...
TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camer...
RoomMates wall decals up to 65% off: Mario, The Mandalo...
ESR’s silicone AirPods Pro Case Cover with carabi...
Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad...
Shark’s sensor-laden flagship home air purifier h...
Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curlin...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Adorama gaming flash sale takes up to 30% off LG 4K, 240Hz monitors, more from $170

From $170 Learn More

Razer E3 2021: ‘World’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop, 130W USB-C GaN charger, more

Learn More

Latest Monoprice Zero-G monitor unleashed for $260 with QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh, more

Order Now! Learn More
2021 low

Switch it up with Razer’s Ornata hybrid gaming keyboards from $57 (2021 low)

From $57 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More

Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft projects like never before, coming June 27

Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro falls to new low at $930 ($169 off)

$930 Learn More
Reg. $15+

Score Sonic Mania for FREE via Epic Game Store today + more

FREE Learn More