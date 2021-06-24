Razer 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees new all-time low at $150 off

Amazon is offering the Razer Raptor 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $549.99 shipped. Typically going for the $700 list price, today’s discount knocks out our previous mention by $50, marking a new all-time low. Centered on the 1440p HDR 400 display, this monitor is meant to showcase the beauty as well as function of modern gaming. It brings a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response to the table, alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and a unique variable sync feature which works to eliminate lag by adjusting the refresh rate in-game. And while Razer has recently announced a new 165Hz version, today’s deal offers a ton of the same features and quality, while saving you at least $150. The whole thing is centered on a solid aluminum bezel with built-in cable management, and Razer’s Chrome RGB backlighting. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 400 gamers.

If you don’t mind veering away from Razer’s uncommon hardware features, MSI offers a 27-inch curved 1440p gaming monitor for $260. And get this: it operates on a 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, to outmatch our lead deal’s specs and save you over 50%. Then again, you won’t be walking away with Chroma backlighting or variable synchronization. But you can still enjoy stunning visuals and lightning-fast gameplay, backed by a quality brand in its own right. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, we’re still tracking a plethora of monitor deals leftover from Adorama’s flash sale. So if nothing above was really calling to you, you’re sure to find something suitable for your battlestation starting at $100. Or just hit up our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor features:

A gaming monitor needs to perform with extreme speed and clarity to help you react in a split-second It also needs to be able to display deep vibrant colors and a natural life-like image for a truly immersive gaming experience The Razer Raptor was created as an extension of this philosophy—a no-compromise display that produces breathtaking image quality making it the ultimate esports gaming monitor.

