Get the smile you deserve with Philips’ Sonicare 5300 Electric Toothbrush at $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $59.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this is matching the Prime Day 2021 price and the Amazon all-time low for the best we can find. It is currently listed at $100 via Walmart for comparison. Alongside the included travel case, charger, and extra brush head, this model has up to 14-days of battery life before it needs a recharge. It also has three cleaning modes (Clean, White and Gum Care) as well as the pressure sensor, and 2 minute timer with Quadpacer to ensure you hit each quadrant of your mouth effectively. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

A lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal falls to the Philips Sonicare HX6810/50 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush that is currently seeing a light discount down at $39 shipped. Regularly closer to $50, this one comes with much of the same feature set, but with just one brush head and just a single brushing mode. Rated 4+ stars from over 29,000 happy Amazon customers.

Go scoop up this deal on Philips’ Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Trimmer and Shaver at the new Amazon all-time low to complete your personal grooming setup. Then head over to our home goods and fashion deal hubs for even notable price drops on everything from personal care items to a new pair of summer kicks.

More on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300:

Customize your experience with the three different modes: Clean, White and Gum Care

Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure while improving your gum health up to 100% more vs a manual toothbrush

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with BrushSync replacement reminder

2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!