FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer takes up to 40% off best-sellers and extra 50% off clearance

-
FashionEddie Bauer
40% off + 50% off

The Eddie Bauer Flash Sale takes up to 40% off best-sellers and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code ADVENTURE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Pack It Seersucker Shirt that’s currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $60. This shirt can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it’s lightweight, which is nice for summer weather. It comes in several color options and the material is moisture-wicking. This style is also highly-packable and features UPF 40 sun protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curlin...
Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Shop offers up to 70% o...
UNIQLO slashes men’s clearance up to 80% off: Dre...
Loads of Timberland, Dickies, more leather belts and wa...
J.Crew’s End of Season Sale takes extra 50% off t...
Kate Spade’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off handb...
H&M Summer Sale refreshes your wardrobe with up to...
adidas takes extra 20% off sale styles from $30: Runnin...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

J.Crew’s End of Season Sale takes extra 50% off t-shirts, shorts, shoes, more

From $9 Learn More
75% off

GAP Factory is loaded with deals! Save up to 75% off sitewide + extra 10% off, more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Prana’s Summer Event cuts 50% off all sale styles from $18 shipped: Jackets, pullovers, more

from $18 Learn More
30% off

Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curling irons, hair dyers, more

from $20 Learn More
Shop now

Apple delivers TV show box sets in latest sale: The Good Place, Cowboy Bebop, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Final Fantasy XV Royal $10, more

$20 Learn More
All-time lows

Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 Android Smartphones on sale from $150 (All-time lows)

From $150 Learn More

Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft projects like never before, coming June 27

Learn More