Eddie Bauer takes up to 40% off best-sellers and extra 50% off clearance

The Eddie Bauer Flash Sale takes up to 40% off best-sellers and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code ADVENTURE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Pack It Seersucker Shirt that’s currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $60. This shirt can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it’s lightweight, which is nice for summer weather. It comes in several color options and the material is moisture-wicking. This style is also highly-packable and features UPF 40 sun protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

