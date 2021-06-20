New all-time lows arrive on prev-gen. Apple TV 4K starting at $99 (Save up to $69)

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 64GB for $149.97 shipped with the price dropping automatically at checkout. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings while marking the best price to date at Amazon. You’ll also be able to score the 32GB model for $99 at Walmart, down from its original $169 price tag.

While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provide some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more. Find additional details below the fold.

But if you’re looking to save on the latest and greatest from Apple in the home theater department, don’t forget that its all-new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is also on sale. With both storage capacities seeing their first discounts at Amazon, pricing starts at $169. Not sure on which model you should buy? Dive into our comparison post where we break down the pros and cons of the latest and previous-generation offerings.

Then go check out all of the other streaming media player deals that went live today for Prime Day. Amazon’s entire lineup of Fire TV devices have dropped in price from $18 and are joined by the best prices of the year on Roku’s streamers from $20.

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

