FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New all-time lows arrive on prev-gen. Apple TV 4K starting at $99 (Save up to $69)

-
AmazonApplePrime Day 2021
Save $69 From $99

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 64GB for $149.97 shipped with the price dropping automatically at checkout. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings while marking the best price to date at Amazon. You’ll also be able to score the 32GB model for $99 at Walmart, down from its original $169 price tag.

While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provide some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more. Find additional details below the fold.

But if you’re looking to save on the latest and greatest from Apple in the home theater department, don’t forget that its all-new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is also on sale. With both storage capacities seeing their first discounts at Amazon, pricing starts at $169. Not sure on which model you should buy? Dive into our comparison post where we break down the pros and cons of the latest and previous-generation offerings.

Then go check out all of the other streaming media player deals that went live today for Prime Day. Amazon’s entire lineup of Fire TV devices have dropped in price from $18 and are joined by the best prices of the year on Roku’s streamers from $20.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Prime Day board games from $8: Exit games, Monopoly Sup...
Epson 4K HDR, Samsung Premiere, and more projectors fro...
Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag+ returns to all-tim...
Sony’s popular XM4 see Prime Day discount to new ...
Add RESPAWN’s racing style gaming chair to your c...
Magic Bullet drops to $25 alongside more Prime Day blen...
MEATER + Weber Connect smart grilling thermometers fall...
Amazfit, SUUNTO, and Armani smartwatches fall as low as...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts from $169 just in time for Father’s Day

$169 Learn More
Flash sale

Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale with latest Apple gear, 4K OLED TVs, Chromebooks, more

Shop now Learn More
New low

Apple’s latest iPad Air sees early Prime Day deal to new low of $539 (Save $60)

$539 Learn More
Reg. $40

Roku’s new Express 4K+ drops to an all-time low of $30 with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more (Save 25%)

$30 Learn More
Amazon low

Roku’s all-new Express 4K+ with Apple TV+ button returns to Amazon low at $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $129

Enhance your iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 at the second-best price of the year of $110

$110 Learn More

Prime Day 2021: What deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event?

Learn More
Save now

Prime Day board games from $8: Exit games, Monopoly Super Mario Celebration, more

From $8 Learn More