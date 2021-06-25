Air fryer deals from $30: Chefman TurboFry, Instant Vortex, more up to 25% off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 2-quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low as well as the Prime Day pricing, and is now at the best we can find. This is one of the more popular models on Amazon with a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 customers, and, outside of a short-lived Prime Day price drop, is now at the Amazon 2021 low. A great little personal-sized or side dish-ready air fryer, it has adjustable temperature settings (200- to 400-degrees), an integrated timer, cool touch exterior, and a 2-liter fry basket that’s top-rack dishwasher-safe. Head below for more air fryer deals.

More air fryer deals:

Speaking of kitchenware, we are tracking some solid price drops on Etekcity’s highly-rated digital kitchen scale, this 14-in-1 electric bread maker, and some adorable Baby Yoda mugs. We also still have Anova’s Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nano down at the Amazon 2021 low alongside everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the Chefman TurboFry:

Healthy Frying: Achieve perfect fried results with little or even no oil! Temperature range from 200°F – 400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers.

Space Saving Compact Size: The personal size air fryer saves space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

Versatility: Manual temperature control & 30-minute integrated timer lets you air-fry everything

