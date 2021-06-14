FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get in the sous vide game with Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano down at $99 (Reg. $130+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAnova
Reg. $130+ $99

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $149 direct from Anova, it more typically sells in the $130 range and is now matching 2021 Amazon low. This is among the most affordable models from one of the best home sous vide brands out there, and it just dropped at least $30. A great way to cook everything from meats and veggies to fish, and much more, it can also be a solid option for preparing your steaks for the grill this summer. “Nano is small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage, but powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.“ Seal up your food, drop it in a water bath with the cooker, set the timer and you’re good to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you don’t already have one, a perfect add-on for your new sous vide cooker is this Rubbermaid Square Food Storage Container. It starts at just over $5, but you’ll probably want the larger models that sell for $11+. The highly-rated option carries 4+ star reviews from over 15,700 Amazon customers and is as good for sous vide cooking as it is for a multitude of other home uses. 

Head over to our home goods guide for even more household essential deals including today’s Gold Box Duvet and comforter sale at up to 40% off. You’ll also find deals on gaming chairs, this DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set, and this 3-seater sofa, just to name a few. 

On top of today’s price drop on Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds, we are still tracking some early Prime Day household essentials deals and much more right here

More on the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano:

  • PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from your phone via Bluetooth.
  • WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none

