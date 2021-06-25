FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set returns to $20, more from $7.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
32% off From $7.50

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $19.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.01 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Not only does this kit include a wide variety of bit types, it also bundles a magnetic holder, helping keep things secure while you work. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. DEWALT’s FlexTorq design allows bits to “flex” up to 15-degrees to increase longevity of each piece. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bit sets discounted priced as low as $7.50.

More bit sets on sale:

Once you’re done picking over the deals above, be sure to scope out all of the options in our home goods guide. Recent and notable editions range from Sun Joe’s 16-inch corded electric tillers from $89 to Amazon’s 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set at under $12, a nice list of Amazon Basics screwdriver, bit, and hex key sets as low as $7.50, and even a selection of DEWALT deals from $27.

DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set features:

  • Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space of the drill bits set
  • Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement
  • Clear lid of the driver bit set allows you to easily see contents at glance
  • Clip latch for secure closing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dewalt

About the Author

Let Amazon ship this contemporary sofa to your door for...
Bring Alexa support to your home security with 54% off ...
Segway’s Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter falls t...
Take your mobile gaming to the next level: KeyMander 2 ...
AstroAI’s portable 4L cooler doubles as a warmer ...
Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatches fall to some of the b...
Oral-B’s Cordless Water Flosser + 2 nozzles, char...
WD 1TB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD makes an ideal ba...
Show More Comments

Related

26% off

Amazon slashes in-house screwdriver, bit, and hex key sets as low as $7.50 (Up to 26% off)

From $7.50 Learn More
31% off

DEWALT deals from $27: 247-piece mechanics set, 4-port rapid charger, more up to 31% off

From $27 Learn More
20% off

Makita’s 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set falls to $50.50, more from $22

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $130+

Get in the sous vide game with Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano down at $99 (Reg. $130+)

$99 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Bloodstained, Bloons TD 6, Data Defense, Agent A, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $330

Let Amazon ship this contemporary sofa to your door for $271 (Reg. $330)

$271 Learn More
Save 54%

Bring Alexa support to your home security with 54% off wansview’s 1080p outdoor cam from $18

$18 Learn More
Reg. $460

Segway’s Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter falls to $390 shipped (Reg. $460)

$390 Learn More