DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set returns to $20, more from $7.50

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $19.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.01 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Not only does this kit include a wide variety of bit types, it also bundles a magnetic holder, helping keep things secure while you work. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. DEWALT’s FlexTorq design allows bits to “flex” up to 15-degrees to increase longevity of each piece. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bit sets discounted priced as low as $7.50.

DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set features:

Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space of the drill bits set

Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement

Clear lid of the driver bit set allows you to easily see contents at glance

Clip latch for secure closing

