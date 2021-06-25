FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let Amazon ship this contemporary sofa to your door for $271 (Reg. $330)

-
AmazonHome GoodsVASAGLE
Reg. $330 $271

Amazon is offering the VASAGLE Contemporary Sofa for $271.14 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and comes within roughly $15 of its best price drops outside of two brief 1-day discounts that occurred in the past. If your living room or home office is in need of refreshed seating, this deal may be just the thing. It measures 70.1 by 33.3 by 32.7 inches and boasts thick foam padding that’s ready to deliver “maximum comfort.” Buyers are bound to also appreciate a tool-free assembly and solid wood frame that’s able to support up to 660 pounds of weight. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of Amazon shoppers.

Forego the look above and save big with the Serta Rane Sofa at $130 shipped. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing a new space. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. Well over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.1/5 stars.

Our home goods guide is full of similar deals that could be right up your alley. This batch of sofa discounts from $193 is a perfect example, but there’s more. Other notable markdowns include floating shelves as low as $15, Govee’s metal desk lamp at $19, and even a selection of sleek-looking desks up to 31% off and priced from $57.

VASAGLE Contemporary Sofa features:

  • Curl up on it reading a novel? Sinking into it for some nap time? Lounge on it for a movie marathon? Whichever way you choose, this sofa will serve its purpose
  • When it comes to the right sofa, nothing is more important than coziness. With thick foam padding, this couch ensures maximum comfort. The linenette fabric offers refreshing lounging even on hot summer days
  • Wobbly? Flimsy? Not this sofa. The solid wood frame offers high stability and great strength (max. load: 660 lb per seat). Whenever you need some stable seats, this sofa will always have your back

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

VASAGLE

About the Author

Bring Alexa support to your home security with 54% off ...
Segway’s Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter falls t...
Take your mobile gaming to the next level: KeyMander 2 ...
AstroAI’s portable 4L cooler doubles as a warmer ...
DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set returns to...
Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatches fall to some of the b...
Oral-B’s Cordless Water Flosser + 2 nozzles, char...
WD 1TB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD makes an ideal ba...
Show More Comments

Related

34% off

Sofas and loveseats from $193: Zinus, Modway, and many others up to 34% off

From $193 Learn More
Review

Review: LEGO Benatar Guardians’ Ship delivers an unmatched and authentic tribute to the MCU

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Bloodstained, Bloons TD 6, Data Defense, Agent A, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 54%

Bring Alexa support to your home security with 54% off wansview’s 1080p outdoor cam from $18

$18 Learn More
Reg. $460

Segway’s Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter falls to $390 shipped (Reg. $460)

$390 Learn More
32% off

Amazon’s official laptop stand hits 1-year low at under $15, more aluminum models from $9

Under $15 Learn More
20% off

Take your mobile gaming to the next level: KeyMander 2 mouse/keyboard adapter hits $80

$80 Learn More
Rare savings

Sonos refurb summer sale delivers rare savings: Sub $150 off, Beam $319, more from $139

From $139 Learn More