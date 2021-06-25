Let Amazon ship this contemporary sofa to your door for $271 (Reg. $330)

Amazon is offering the VASAGLE Contemporary Sofa for $271.14 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and comes within roughly $15 of its best price drops outside of two brief 1-day discounts that occurred in the past. If your living room or home office is in need of refreshed seating, this deal may be just the thing. It measures 70.1 by 33.3 by 32.7 inches and boasts thick foam padding that’s ready to deliver “maximum comfort.” Buyers are bound to also appreciate a tool-free assembly and solid wood frame that’s able to support up to 660 pounds of weight. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of Amazon shoppers.

Forego the look above and save big with the Serta Rane Sofa at $130 shipped. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing a new space. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. Well over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.1/5 stars.

Our home goods guide is full of similar deals that could be right up your alley. This batch of sofa discounts from $193 is a perfect example, but there’s more. Other notable markdowns include floating shelves as low as $15, Govee’s metal desk lamp at $19, and even a selection of sleek-looking desks up to 31% off and priced from $57.

VASAGLE Contemporary Sofa features:

Curl up on it reading a novel? Sinking into it for some nap time? Lounge on it for a movie marathon? Whichever way you choose, this sofa will serve its purpose

When it comes to the right sofa, nothing is more important than coziness. With thick foam padding, this couch ensures maximum comfort. The linenette fabric offers refreshing lounging even on hot summer days

Wobbly? Flimsy? Not this sofa. The solid wood frame offers high stability and great strength (max. load: 660 lb per seat). Whenever you need some stable seats, this sofa will always have your back

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!