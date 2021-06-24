Organize your collection with up to 29% off stylish floating shelves from $15

Amazon is offering the Kiera Grace 16-inch Contemporary Floating Shelf for $16 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Want to upgrade the look of just about any room in your home or office? If so, this elegant floating shelf is certainly worth considering. It’s able to uphold 8 pounds of weight and measures 16 inches wide. This makes it a great piece for showcasing some pictures a few pieces of your favorite gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted floating shelf solutions priced from $15.

More floating shelves on sale:

Why stop there? Our site is swimming in other deals that could be right up your alley. Recent and notable examples include this batch of classy coffee tables from $63, the stylish Calico Woodford 45-inch Desk for $65.50, and even some discounted sofas priced as low as $193. Oh, and if you need some outdoor furniture, Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set is under $128 and Home Depot’s latest sale may have you covered as well.

Kiera Grace 16-inch Contemporary Floating Shelf features:

Decorative wall ledge and wall shelf in white

Floating shelf measures h 3 x w 16 x d 4.75″ Max 8lb

Easily mount the wall ledge and shelfs perfectly level and flush against the wall

