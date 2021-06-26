Finally add voice control to your garage with Home Depot’s 1-day-only sale at up to $50 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of garage door openers at up to $50 off. You’ll find our favorite is the Genie StealthDrive Connect System at $199 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $240 at Home Depot, though Amazon has it for $226 right now. Today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Shipping with everything you need to overhaul your garage, the Genie StealthDrive on sale here features many upgrades from the traditional opener. It uses a 1.25HP motor that uses a belt-drive system so it’s both “strong and quiet.” Plus, it ships with a smart system that’s compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice and remote control. There’s even a battery backup so that way your garage can operate up to 50 times when the power is out, meaning you’ll never be stranded outside. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

If you already have a compatible opener, then opting for the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Hub is a more budget-friendly upgrade. It’s available on Amazon for just $30, and will add both voice and remote control to your existing opener with minimal setup required, making it something that every smart homeowner should have.

Don’t forget to give our smart home guide a look for other great ways to save. One such deal that you should check out is this discount on a 1080p outdoor Wi-Fi camera at $18, which normally goes for $30. It can mount on the side of your house or even garage to keep an eye on things when you’re not home.

More on the Genie StealthDrive Connect Garage Door Opener:

The Stealth Drive Connect smart garage door opener has a 1 1/4 HPC DC Motor that is paired with a steel-reinforced belt drive making this garage door opener perfect for garages that are attached to bedrooms and/or nurseries

The built-in Aladdin Connect technology allows you to monitor, open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone. New features allow you to use the Stealth Drive Connect smart garage door opener to operate the garage door with voice control using the Aladdin Connect skill for Alexa or Google Home

The Stealth Drive Connect garage door opener comes equipped with a battery backup that allows for the garage door opener to be used when the primary power is out. This feature provides up to 50 cycles from the initial power failure.

