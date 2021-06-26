FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Three more monitors fall by up to $70: LG 4K 31.5-inch, MSI 1440p 165Hz HDR, more

-
$70 off From $280

Amazon is offering the LG 31.5-inch 4K FreeSync Monitor (32UD60-B) for $296.99 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. When it comes to productivity, many would argue that having a 4K display is the ideal solution. Thankfully today’s deal ushers in a price that could make this weekend the perfect time to finally upgrade your setup. This unit features a 31.5-inch screen, 3840 x 2160 resolution, DCI P3 95% color gamut, in addition to support for AMD FreeSync. The display rests on top of a height-adjustable stand, paving the way reduced neck and shoulder pain once you’ve achieved dialed in a more ergonomic setup. Around back you’ll find HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale and up to $70 off.

More monitors on sale:

Before you make a final decision, be sure to check out yesterday’s vast list of monitor deals from $130. There you’ll find a range of styles like Sceptre’s 49-inch UltraWide, another LG 4K offering, and much more up to $300 off. Now that you’ve got a monitor, it may be time to grab some peripherals. We pieced together a couple of laptop stand roundups, one of which is headlined by Amazon’s official offering at $15 and another batch of options from $9.50. You can also snag iClever’s macOS-ready Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $18.

LG 4K FreeSync Monitor features:

  • 32 Inches Class UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Display (31.5 Inches screen size)
  • DCI P3 95 percent Color Gamut
  • AMD FreeSync Technology
  • Height Adjustable Stand

