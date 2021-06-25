Amazon’s official laptop stand hits 1-year low at under $15, more aluminum models from $9

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Aluminum Laptop Stand for $14.90 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This aluminum laptop stand is ready to support up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. Once propped up, your device will be given an 18-degree tilt that should help bring the top of your screen to eye-level. Adopting this positioning can result in proper alignment of your spine and neck, leading to less strain and more comfort overall. It measures 9.6 by 7.9 by 0.16 inches when folded flat and not in use, allowing it to easily fit in a wide variety of bags. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted laptop stands up to 32% off.

Amazon Basics Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Foldable stand for laptops up to 15 inches with 18-degree tilt and 2.95 inch lift

Made of durable, lightweight aluminum with non-slip rubber surface pads to keep laptop in place

Folding mechanism that tucks kickstand underneath for flat storage or transport

