Vast list of monitor deals from $130: MSI 34-inch UltraWide, Sceptre 49-inch, more up to $300 off

Amazon is offering the MSI 34-inch Curved 21:9 UWQHD 165Hz Monitor (MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR) for $649.99 shipped. That’s $250 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $50. Today could be the day you finally get around to adopting the monitor you’ve been dreaming of. MSI’s 34-inch offering puts a curved, UltraWide display on top of your desk. It wields a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 165Hz refresh rate. Across the back you’ll find dual HDMI inputs, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and the list goes on. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find a long list of other discounted monitors priced as low as $130.
More monitors on sale:
- ASUS 27-inch 1080p 144Hz: $215 (Reg. $289)
- LG Ergo 27-inch USB-C: $327 (Reg. $397)
- LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p 240Hz: $280 (Reg. $350)
- LG 27-inch UltraGear 1440p 144Hz: $297 (Reg. $380)
- Acer 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz: $300 (Reg. $350)
- ASUS 27-inch 1440p 165Hz: $339 (Reg. $410)
- Acer 27-inch 1080p Built-in Webcam: $200 (Reg. $250)
- LG 24-inch UltraGear 1080p 144Hz: $197 (Reg. $247)
- Acer Nitro 23.8-inch 1080p 75Hz: $130 (Reg. $170)
- Sceptre Curved 49-inch 120Hz: $1,000 (Reg. $1,300)
- AOC Agon 27-inch 4K: $656 (Reg. $800)
- View all…
Believe it or not, the monitor deals are not over yet. Yesterday we discovered $150 off Razer’s 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor. Once you’ve checked that out, swing by our PC gaming and Mac accessory guides to see what else is discounted right now. Some highlights include Anker’s latest sale from $11, a roundup of backpacks as low as $28, and a batch of notable PC game markdowns from $0.50 in the Steam Summer Sale.
MSI 34-inch Curved UWQHD 165Hz Monitor features:
- Curved Gaming display (1000R) – The best gameplay immersion
- 1ms Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
- Built-in light sensor that automatically detects the surrounding area’s light source
- Built-in noise reduction microphone that eliminates noise through AI calculations
- Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas
