Air conditioner deals to keep cool from $253: GE smart models, Frigidaire, and more

Today only, Woot is offering the De’Longhi Pinguino 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner (PACEL290HLWKC) for $299.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally fetching up to $650, refurbished models go for between $350 and $400 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find and a match of our previous mention. Designed for spaces up to 700-sq. ft., this model also has caster wheels so you can move it to wherever you need it most all summer long. Not only is this an air conditioner, it also carries a dehumidifier, fan, and heater for the colder months to rid your space of uncomfortable sticky air. On top of that, you’ll find a remote control, the BioSilver filter that “helps to prevent the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria,” and a front-facing display with a sensor touch panel to control it all. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More air conditioning deals below.

POWERFUL AC: Cool down any large-sized room up to 700-square-feet with this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioning unit

CUSTOM ENVIRONMENT: Customize your environment with cooling, dehumidifying, heating, and fan modes

QUIET MODE: Features special quiet mode that silences the machine up to 50 percent

EASY MOBILITY: Caster wheels and integrated handles provide effortless mobility

