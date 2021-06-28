FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Air conditioner deals to keep cool from $253: GE smart models, Frigidaire, and more

-
Reg. $410+ $253+

Today only, Woot is offering the De’Longhi Pinguino 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner (PACEL290HLWKC) for $299.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally fetching up to $650, refurbished models go for between $350 and $400 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find and a match of our previous mention. Designed for spaces up to 700-sq. ft., this model also has caster wheels so you can move it to wherever you need it most all summer long. Not only is this an air conditioner, it also carries a dehumidifier, fan, and heater for the colder months to rid your space of uncomfortable sticky air. On top of that, you’ll find a remote control, the BioSilver filter that “helps to prevent the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria,” and a front-facing display with a sensor touch panel to control it all. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More air conditioning deals below. 

More air conditioner deals:

While we are talking air quality and the like, Shark’s sensor-laden flagship home air purifier is still down at a new all-time low, not to mention this ongoing deal on the latest Google Nest Thermostat. You’ll also want to take a look at some of our other smart home offers including the first notable discount on the invisible Level Bolt smart look and this morning’s fresh new Anker price drops from $24 including floodlights, camera systems, and other HomeKit gear

More on the De’Longhi Pinguino:

  • POWERFUL AC: Cool down any large-sized room up to 700-square-feet with this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioning unit
  • CUSTOM ENVIRONMENT: Customize your environment with cooling, dehumidifying, heating, and fan modes
  • QUIET MODE: Features special quiet mode that silences the machine up to 50 percent
  • EASY MOBILITY: Caster wheels and integrated handles provide effortless mobility

Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker handles both small and ...
Blendtec 650 Blender with 8-yr. warranty now $289 (Reg....
Midea 3-Cu. Ft. Upright Freezer plunges to $191.50 ship...
GE’s 2-pack of 6-Outlet Wall Plug Surge Protector...
Panasonic Arc5 Cordless Razor drops to $93 (Reg. $150) ...
Home Depot refreshes your patio with up to $300 off out...
Save 50% on Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Frye...
Enjoy Spatial Audio, ANC, and more while AirPods Pro ar...
