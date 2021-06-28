FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Midea 3-Cu. Ft. Upright Freezer plunges to $191.50 shipped (Reg. $250)

Reg. $250 $191.50

Amazon is offering the Midea 3-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer (WHS-109FW1) for $191.36 shipped. That’s $58 off the typical rate there and comes within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This minimalistic freezer provides a clean-looking way to keep cool treats nearby. It sports an all-white look that is bound to help it blend well in just about any space. Features include a reversible door hinge, an adjustable thermostat, in addition to a quiet, 33.4 decibel sound level. Inside you’ll find wire shelving to help you make the most of its 3-cubic foot internal capacity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to keep items cool while on-the-go with four Amazon Reusable Ice Packs at $9 Prime shipped. Each unit measures 4.8 by 4.8 by 0.5 inches, helping ensure these can fit well in lunch boxes, coolers, and the list goes on. Well over 1,150 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

This isn’t the only cool deal floating around our site. Earlier today we pieced together a roundup of air conditioner markdowns from $253. You can also cash in on up to $300 off patio furniture at Home Depot alongside Govee’s 50-foot RGB LED light strip at $26. Oh, and don’t forget that our weekend roundup of Govee markdowns from $11 is still live. That’s just a few of many other offers in our home goods and smart home guides, swing by those to see what else may catch your eye.

Midea Upright Freezer features:

  • Reversible Door Hinge – allows right or left side opening, which makes it easy to fit any spot of your room
  • Removable wire shelf allows the refrigerator to fit larger or irregular-shaped items
  • The refrigerator has pass energy star certified standards, and it runs quietly with the sound level of 33.4 dB and low energy consumption, which is efficient

