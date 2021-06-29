Vintage-style Bluetooth Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speakers hit all-time low at $53

Amazon is now offering a pair of its Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speakers for $53.14 shipped. Originally closer to $147, they have more recently been sitting in the $69 range with today’s offer being a new all-time low. A great way to expand your home theater/living room audio setup, these bookshelf speakers feature Bluetooth 5.0 streaming tech as well as a 3.5mm headphone output and traditional speaker wire connectors. The 40-watt drivers can reproduce audio between “20Hz and 20 kHz” with a vintage-style design featuring “brown wooden craftsmanship,” black accents, and side mounted volume controls. Ratings are thin on this relatively new set, but Amazon makes plenty of highly-rated speaker solutions. More detail below.

If you do plan on integrating these into a receiver-based setup, or something along those lines, make sure you have some speaker wire laying around and ready to go. You can score 100-feet of Amazon Basics wire for $13.50, likely leaving yourself plenty left over for more upgrades down the line.

Looking for something more high-end? We are also still tracking the JBL Studio 530 bookshelf speakers down at $250, from the usual $340+. Then head over to our home theater hub for more entertainment center upgrades including this morning’s massive discounts on LG OLED TVs, these wall mounts, and Epson’s 4K HDR 300-inch projector, just to name a few.

More on the Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speakers:

Pair of versatile bookshelf speakers; active speaker (40-watt 20-20KHz) and 2-way acoustic design

Ideal for home or office; connects easily to a computer, TV, or game console for enhanced audio

Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 technology for instantly connecting a smartphone or tablet from up to 33 feet (10m) away

Controls include power on/off and volume up/down; AUX input for connecting a device with a 3.5mm headphone output

