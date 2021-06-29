FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa returns to 2021 low of $383.50 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Josephine Mid-Century Modern Sofa for $383.28 shipped. That’s roughly $70 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked this year. If your space is in need of refreshed seating, have a look at this piece. It boasts a mid-century modern aesthetic and is ready to seat three. Adding this to a living room, home office, or large bedroom is a great way to uplift the look and increase seating without breaking the bank. The entire piece spans 30.5 by 67.3 by 32.8 inches and the seat rests at 18.5 inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without the mid-century style above, perhaps you should consider Serta’s Rane Sofa at $149. It’s quite surprising just how affordable it is and should be perfect for a variety of rooms. Plus, this offering can be used as either a sofa or bed. Nearly 500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and more than 65% of them have agreed on a 4+ star rating.

Grab a seat on your new sofa and let Samsung Jetbot mop your floor for $199 while Inkbird’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker cooks dinner at under $65. Once you hit the office, that may be the time move around with Vari standing desks at $95+ off alongside more gear from $50. And don’t forget that Monoprice’s new summer sale has discounts on electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, and more.

This mid-century love Seat is perfect for smaller living spaces. Its petite build ensures that it is perfectly sized for apartments and dorm life. With cushioned seats and Back Rest, This Loveseat is as comfortable as it is stylish. The midcentury accents of this Loveseat insure that it will be stylish for years to come.

