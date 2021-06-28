Samsung Jetbot mops floors and cleans your walls for $199 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Jetbot Robotic Floor/Wall Cleaner for $199 shipped. Also available at Home Depot, Samsung, Best Buy, and Lowe’s. That’s $100 off the typical rate and marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked outside of student discounts. You’ve heard of robotic vacuums, but Samsung Jetbot may be one of few gadgets that has flown under your radar. If that’s the case, suffice it to say that this is a device that’s able to seamlessly mop your floors with two spinning pads that also allow the unit to turn and move around your space. It wields a smart sensor system that allows the unit to precisely clean corners while avoiding walls, carpeting, and furniture. Battery life keeps it powered for 50 minutes at a time and Jetbot can also be used by hand to simplify the chore of cleaning shower walls and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re more concerned with clean carpets, perhaps your cash would be put to better use on eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. With a $140 price, going this route will allow you to keep $59 in your pocket. It happens to be Amazon’s #1 best-selling robot vacuum and well over 45,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll like some of the other deals in our home goods guide. Highlights range from air conditioner markdowns as low as $253 to Home Depot patio furniture that’s up to $300 off. You can also cash in on an asymmetrical wall-mounted TV shelf at $129.50 alongside several Govee discounts from $11.

Samsung Jetbot Robotic Floor/Wall Cleaner features:

Designed to make your life easier, the Samsung Jetbot Mop automatically negatives your home, avoiding obstacles as wet spinning pads remove dust and grime

Two spinning pads allow the unit to move, turn, and clean simultaneously for maximum results

Double water tanks keep the pads thoroughly moisturized, allowing for up to 50 minutes run time without any refill needed

