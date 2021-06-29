Up to 37% off Vari home office gear: Electric standing desk $95+ off, mats, more from $50

Woot is now offering up to 37% off a selection of top-rated Vari home office gear, standing desks, converters, and more. One standout is the Vari Electric Standing Desk 48 for $499.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $695, they currently sell for $645 at Amazon and more like $595 direct. Today’s offer is at least $95 off the going rate and the best we can find. Alongside the 5-year warranty and “5 minute” assembly, you’re looking at a 48- by 30-inch table top with legs that extend from 25.5-inches high up to 50.5-inches at the touch of a button. Made from “commercial-grade materials like heavy-duty laminate and steel,” there are three programmable height setting options as well as a “sturdy” steel frame with a stability crossbar here. Rated 4+ stars. More Vari home office gear deals below.

A more affordable alternative to today’s lead deal would be something like this Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk at $225 shipped. It carries stellar ratings from thousands and provides a similar 48- x 30-inch desktop with an electric mechanism to raise it right up to standing height. Just make sure you swing by Monoprice’s new summer sale for deals on its standing desks from around $220 or so as well.

More Vari home office gear deals:

Our furniture and home office furniture deals don’t stop there though. Be sure to check out this deal on the Amazon Basics gaming desk and our latest desk roundup from $57. And if you’re looking for an affordable way to neatly stow your headphones underneath, hit our recent Tested review of this $7 under-desk headphone hanger.

More on the Vari Electric Standing Desk:

LARGE WORKSPACE: The Electric Standing Desk boasts more than enough space for multiple monitors, a laptop, and plenty of extra room for your keyboard, mouse, and papers. Add a Vari Table on the side for even more space

BUTTON-TOUCH MOVEMENT: With the 3 programmable height settings and the powerful, quiet motor, it’s easy to choose a height between 25.5” (64.5 cm) to 50.5” high (128 cm)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!