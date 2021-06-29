Citizen watches up to 50% off: Military-inspired Eco-Drive, CZ Wear OS, more from $134.50

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Weekender Watch (AT2100-09E) for $134.33 shipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $24. As one of Citizen’s Eco-Drive watches, Chandler can convert any light source into power that it then stores on an internal battery. This completely removes the hassle of power management, providing all of the benefits without any work required. With an average 42mm case, it won’t look out of place. When it comes to water resistance, this timepiece is built to handle up to 100-meter depths. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Citizen watches up to 50% off.

More Citizen watches on sale:

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in up to 70% off The North Face Flash Sale at Steep and Cheap or an extra 20% off Nike, Under Armour, and more at Eastbay. And if you’d like to dress up your home, it’s hard to go wrong with Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa at $383.50 alongside this batch of square floating shelves for $11.50.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Weekender Watch features:

For a rugged look with a comfortable fit, The CITIZEN military-inspired watch fits the bill. A chronograph watch featuring 12/24 hour-time appears in a black dial with stainless steel case, black nylon strap and date. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery. Caliber number H500.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!