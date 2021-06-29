The North Face Flash Sale at Steep and Cheap offers up to 70% off best-selling styles

Steep and Cheap’s The North Face Flash Sale is offering up to 70% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Update your outerwear with jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Shipping rates apply and vary. The Gordon Lyon’s 1/4-Zip Fleece Pullover is a best-selling style from The North Face and is currently marked down to $49. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $89. It can be worn year-round with jeans, shorts, chino pants, or joggers alike as well as dressed up with a button-down shirt paired under it. This style has a fashionable logo on the chest and it’s available in an array of color options too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Steep and Cheap customers. Head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks from this sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

