At $16 Prime shipped, Olympia’s 89-piece tool set hits best price of the year (Save 27%)

Olympia's 89-piece tool set hits best price of the year

Amazon is offering the Olympia 89-piece Homeowner’s Tool Set for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal shaves around 27% off the price this kit has sold for over the last three to six months and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. It doesn’t matter if you tackle projects on a routine basis or only when a need arises, it’s important to have a kit filled with a variety of tools. This offering will do the trick with wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and the list goes on. Everything is organized in a hard-shell case, helping you keep it all tidy for the next time something is needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Sometimes a pocket knife is the only help you need and going that route can cost quite a bit less when grabbing Gerber Paraframe Mini at $8 Prime shipped. It’s bound to come in handy throughout upcoming projects in addition to opening packings, and the like. Well over 7,500 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, you could take a moment to peruse our home goods guide for similar deals. A few examples of what you’ll find there include DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set at $20, notable pricing on Sun Joe’s 16-inch electric tillers from $89, and even Amazon-made screwdriver, bit, and hex key sets as low as $7.50. And if you’d like to always have some cool treats nearby, check out Midea’s 3-cubic foot upright freezer at $191.50.

Olympia 89-piece Homeowner’s Tool Set features:

  • 89-PIECE TOOL SET: This versatile set is meant for your repair & maintenance jobs around the home & on the job. It features a variety of tools designed to grip, pull, twist, tighten, nail, screw, measure & more.
  • TOOL SET WITH CASE: All of the tools in the heavy duty carrying case have a cushion grip handle for a comfortable grip & smooth operation during extended use. Made of forged steel.
  • MADE TO LAST: Our durable and long-lasting tools help you with home, garage & industrial projects. With professional-grade quality, easily repair & fix issues with our tool cabinet essentials.

