Chefman’s 9-function Toast-Air Fry Oven hits Amazon 2021 low at $125 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air Air Fryer Oven for $124.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy where it is also marked down to $125 for today only, this deal is up to $75 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Our lead offer is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2021. This Toast-Air puts 20-liters of countertop cooking power in your arsenal with built-in air frying alongside eight other preset cooking modes: bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and more. An adjustable temperature range (200- to 450-degrees) is joined by enough space for a whole chicken or up to 10-inch pizzas alongside the included broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, bake pan, and crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

For comparison’s sake, today’s lead deal is now $4 below the comparable Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven. But you could save some cash by opting for the Comfee Air Fryer Toaster Oven at $76 shipped or the Chefman Toast-Air model with seven cooking functions for $100. The ratings aren’t quite as impressive on these options, but they will certainly get the job done for less.

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Air Fryer Oven:

DUAL FUNCTION COOKING: Automatically transitions between cooking presets for precise cooking of your favorite foods, just set it and forget it. Enjoy your favorite fried food without any extra oil needed. The high-speed convection fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor.

9 VERSATILE PRESETS: This versatile 9-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and more.

