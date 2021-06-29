FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Chefman's 9-function Toast-Air Fry Oven hits Amazon 2021 low at $125 (Reg. up to $200)

-
AmazonHome GoodsChefman
Reg. $200 $125

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air Air Fryer Oven for $124.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy where it is also marked down to $125 for today only, this deal is up to $75 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Our lead offer is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2021. This Toast-Air puts 20-liters of countertop cooking power in your arsenal with built-in air frying alongside eight other preset cooking modes: bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and more. An adjustable temperature range (200- to 450-degrees) is joined by enough space for a whole chicken or up to 10-inch pizzas alongside the included broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, bake pan, and crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For comparison’s sake, today’s lead deal is now $4 below the comparable Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven. But you could save some cash by opting for the Comfee Air Fryer Toaster Oven at $76 shipped or the Chefman Toast-Air model with seven cooking functions for $100. The ratings aren’t quite as impressive on these options, but they will certainly get the job done for less. 

Head over to our home goods guide fore even more including the AeroGarden Harvest 360 with Gourmet Herb Seed Kit, the Samsung Jetbot, and this collection of kitchen carts and islands from $50. We also have solid deals on the Blendtec 650 Blender and Keurig’s K-Duo Plus as well as our first look at the new GAP x Walmart home collection

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Air Fryer Oven:

  • DUAL FUNCTION COOKING: Automatically transitions between cooking presets for precise cooking of your favorite foods, just set it and forget it. Enjoy your favorite fried food without any extra oil needed. The high-speed convection fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor.
  • 9 VERSATILE PRESETS: This versatile 9-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and more. 

