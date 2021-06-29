Pad & Quill Oxford leather iPad Pro case with elastic strap closure now $110.50 (Reg. $160)

Pad & Quill is now offering its 12.9-inch iPad Pro Oxford Leather Case for $110.46 shipped when you use code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $160 and currently marked down to $130, our code above will bring the price down to one of the best prices of the year. Made specifically for the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro, it is also compatible with third and fourth generation machines as well. Alongside accommodating all Main and Smart Keyboards, it all a nice spot for Apple Pencil 2 and a smart cover with magnetic on/off feature. It is made from a single piece of American full-grain bridle leather with an elastic strap closure, marine-grade nylon stitching, an interior document pocket, and more. A 25-year warranty and 30-day money-back promise are included. Ratings are hard to come by with Pad & Quill gear but it has been joy every time I have been hands-on with just about everything the brand makes. More details below.

Now, if the handcrafted leather and stellar warranty aren’t getting you excited, save a small fortune and go with something like this ESR Rebound Magnetic Case at $26 shipped instead. You’re clearly forgoing the high-end leather treatment here, but it will certainly protect your precious iPad for much less while still proving some nice viewing angles, a spot for Apple Pencil, and magnetic functionality. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

More on the Pad & Quill iPad Pro Oxford Leather Case:

We achieve this unique multi-use case by employing another Minnesota-founded company, 3M. Our clean release adhesive is used in 10’s thousands of our iPhone, MacBook, and iPad cases and allows for your iPad Pro or Magic Keyboard to be placed in the case and removed with ease. On the inside of every case, you will find the signature of the artisan who made that case. That is our tribute to the artisan and what we are about here at Pad & Quill. We are proud of our artisans and we back the case with a 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money-back promise.

