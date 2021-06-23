Apple’s latest iPad Air is still down to a new all-time low at up to $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $519.99 shipped in a variety of colorways. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to $79 in savings, beats our previous mention by $19, and is a new all-time low. You’ll also be able to lock-in savings on higher-end storage capacities as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular models at up to $100 off.

If you don’t need all of the power of the new M1 iPad Pros, going with Apple’s latest iPad Air provides a similar overall experience but at an even more affordable price thanks to today’s discounts. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside up to 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, and up to 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

While Apple Pencil 2 is currently on sale and marked down to the second-best price of the year at $110 to make a great add-on to the lead deal, there’s plenty more to be had in the realm of iPadOS in our Apple guide. Those looking for the latest and greatest can find the new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $100 off alongside Apple’s Magic Keyboard at $199.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

