Amazon will sell you 96-loads of Tide Laundry Detergent in the Eco-Box for $13.50 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the 105-ounce Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid Eco-Box for $13.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $22 but usually fetching more like $18, today’s offer is at least 25% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The Tide Eco-Box houses up to 96-loads of laundry in an environmentally-friendly package made with “60% less plastic and 30% less water.” Compatible with standard and HE washing machines, it features a no-drip tap and an internal ramp so you can squeeze out every last drop. Rated 4+ stars from over 29,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’re restocking your detergent, it might be worth using some of those savings on a package of Bounce dryer sheets as well. The 240-pack drops down to just over $7 Prime shipped using Subscribe & Save (as detailed above). Carrying stellar ratings from over 65,000 Amazon customers, these are a great way to add an extra blast of fresh scent to your clean laundry alongside the rest of the usual dryer sheet benefits.

While we are talking about keeping that wardrobe clean, be sure to swing by our fashion deal hub for a summer refresh. Just today we spotted Marmot’s Epic Deals Event, the Brooks Summer Sale, and plenty of price drops in the Reebok 4th of July promotion. just be sure to check out these Citizen timepiece deals and the new “Father of NASA Design” space watch.

More on the Tide Eco-Box:

More concentrated laundry detergent for 30% more cleaning power per drop *vs 150 oz bottle

Shipping-safe packaging to prevent laundry detergent liquid leaks on the way to your home

No-drip tap and stand to raise the box and allow for clean, easy detergent dispensing

Ramp inside the box to help you use every last drop of detergent

